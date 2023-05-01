WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 4/28/2023

This past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw an increase in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.473 million viewers on FOX, an increase from 2.175 million viewers.

The show received a 0.67 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.54 rating a week ago.

This was the highest-rated show since the WrestleMania post-show. The most recent Draft SmackDown episode, which aired on October 1, 2021, drew 2.252 million viewers and a 0.62 rating.

The show faced stiff competition from the NBA and NHL playoffs, as well as the second night of the NFL Draft.

Last year, the show drew 1.953 million viewers with a 0.38 18-49 demo rating. Here’s how the show fared in each demo compared to last week:

Viewers aged 18-34 – 0.45 – 0.36 a week ago

Viewers 18-49 – 0.67 – 0.54 a week ago

Viewers 25-54 – 0.85 – 0.68 a week ago

Female viewers 18-49 – 4.7 – 3.8 a week ago

Male viewers 18-49 – 8.1 – 7.5 a week ago

Viewers aged 50 and over – 3.3 – 3.1 a week ago