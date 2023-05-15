WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 5/12/2023

Ratings for the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown increased. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.149 million viewers on FOX, up from 2.059 million viewers.

The show received a 0.56 rating in the crucial 18-49 age group, an increase from the 0.52 rating a week earlier. The NBA and NHL playoffs presented the show with stiff competition. Over 5.4 million people watched the NBA game on ESPN alone.

With 2.077 million viewers, last week’s key demo rating was the lowest since December 16 and SmackDown’s regular timeslot’s overall viewership was the lowest since September 2.

The program received 1.893 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demo during the same week last year.

The comparison between this week’s show and last week’s is shown below in each demo:

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.34 – a week ago: 0.32

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.56 – a week ago: 0.52

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.75 – a week ago: 0.71

* Female viewers 18-49 – 4.5 – a week ago: 4.2

* Male viewers 18-49 – 6.6 – a week ago: 7.3

* Viewers 50+ – 3.1 – a week ago: 3.1