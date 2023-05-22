WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 5/19/2023

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.133 million viewers on FOX, a decrease from 2.149 million viewers.

The show received a 0.53 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.56 rating a week ago. The show faced stiff competition in the form of the NBA and NHL playoffs. The NBA game alone drew over 6.1 million viewers on ESPN.

Last year, the show drew 2.031 million viewers and a 0.45 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Here’s how the show fared in each demo compared to last week:

Viewers 18-34 – 0.34 – a week ago: 0.34

Viewers 18-49 – 0.53 – a week ago: 0.56

Viewers 25-54 – 0.70 – a week ago: 0.75

Female viewers 18-49 – 4.5 – a week ago: 4.5

Male viewers 18-49 – 7.6 – a week ago: 6.6

Viewers 50+ – 3.1 – a week ago: 3.1