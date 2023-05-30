WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 5/26/2023

The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown were mixed.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.158 million viewers on FOX, an increase from 2.133 million viewers.

The show received a 0.52 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.53 rating a week ago. This was the final performance of the Night of Champions PLE.

Last year, the show drew 1.878 million viewers and a 0.43 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Here’s how the show fared in each demo compared to last week:

Viewers 18-34 – 0.31 – a week ago: 0.34

Viewers 18-49 – 0.52 – a week ago: 0.53

Viewers 25-54 – 0.69 – a week ago: 0.70

Female viewers 18-49 – 4.2 – a week ago: 4.5

Male viewers 18-49 – 9.5 – a week ago: 7.6

Viewers 50+ -3.5 – a week ago: 3.1