WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 6/2/2023

Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw an increase in ratings.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.563 million viewers on FOX, an increase from 2.158 million viewers.

The show received a 0.73 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.52 rating a week ago. This was the follow-up show to the Night of Champions PLE, and it included a celebration for Roman Reigns holding the Universal Championship for over 1,000 days.

SmackDown achieved its highest total viewership since December 30, 2022, as well as its highest key demo rating since December 25, 2020.

Last year, the show drew 1.939 million viewers and a 0.47 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

FOX and WWE must be overjoyed with these results.