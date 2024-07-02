WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 6/28/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.256 million viewers, with a rating of 0.66 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 3.42% from this past week’s 2.336 million viewers and down 9.59% from last week’s rating of 0.73 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, where “The Head Of The Table” Solo Sikoa, “The Samaon Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa attacked WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman and put him through a table after Heyman denied to acknowledge Solo as his Tribal Chief.