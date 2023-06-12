WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 6/9/2023

The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw a drop in ratings.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.278 million viewers on FOX, a decrease from 2.563 million viewers.

The show received a 0.60 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.73 rating a week ago. Ratings were expected to fall as they competed with the NBA Finals on ABC, which drew 10.414 million viewers and a 3.23 key demo rating in addition to a monster number last week.

The Night of Champions PLE featured a celebration for Roman Reigns being Universal Champion for over 1,000 days, drew the highest total viewership since December 30, 2022, and the highest key demo rating since December 25, 2020.

Last year, the show drew 1.914 million viewers and a 0.44 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Here’s how the show fared in each demo compared to last week:

Viewers 18-34 – 0.44 – a week ago: 0.50

Viewers 18-49 – 0.60 – a week ago: 0.73

Viewers 25-54 – 0.80 – a week ago: 0.92

Female viewers 18-49 – 4.6 – a week ago: 6.5

Male viewers 18-49 – 9.2 – a week ago: 12.3

Viewers 50+ -3.4 – a week ago: 3.6