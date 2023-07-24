WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 7/21/2023

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw lower-than-expected ratings.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 1.230 million viewers on FS1, down from 2.309 million viewers on FOX last week.

The show received a 0.36 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.62 rating a week ago.

Last December, an FS1 episode drew 902,000 viewers and a 0.25 key demo rating. Because FS1 is in far fewer homes than a broadcast network like FOX, ratings were expected to be lower. This was also the highest-rated FS1 episode of SmackDown ever.

The show featured the Rules of Engagement segment with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, the United States Championship Invitational four-way with LA Knight vs. Sheamus vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Rey Mysterio, and Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY.

Last year, the show drew 2.256 million viewers and a 0.62 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.