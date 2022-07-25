WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 7/22/22

Friday’s WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.256 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from 2.077 million viewers a week ago.

The show received a 0.62 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic, an increase over the 0.47 rating a week before. This had the highest key demo since January 21 and the largest overall viewing since June 24. 2.13 million viewers and a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demo were recorded during the same week last year.

Stephanie McMahon’s appearance on the show added anticipation after Vince McMahon announced his retirement a few hours before the start of SmackDown and Brock Lesnar’s exit. Lesnar did appear in the final segment.

The comparison between this week’s show and last week’s is seen below:

Viewers 18-34 – 0.39 – a week ago: 0.31

Viewers 18-49 – 0.62 – a week ago: 0.47

Viewers 25-54 – 0.76 – a week ago: 0.62

Female viewers 18-49 – 6.2 – a week ago: 4.9

Male viewers 18-49 – 8.6 – a week ago: 6.5

Viewers 50+ – 3.3 – a week ago: 3.2