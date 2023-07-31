WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 7/28/2023

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw an increase in ratings, as expected.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2,232 million viewers on FOX, up from 1.230 million viewers on FS1 the previous week.

The show received a 0.61 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.36 rating a week ago.

The previous week’s episode aired on FS1, and ratings are expected to be lower because FS1 is in far fewer homes than a broadcast network like FOX.

The show featured Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar, Karrion Kross vs. Karl Anderson, and appearances by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Last year, the show drew 2.193 million viewers and a 0.52 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.