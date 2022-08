WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 7/29/22

The ratings for the latest episode of WWE SmackDown dropped. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.193 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.256 million the previous week.

The episode received a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 age group, down from a 0.62 rating the previous week. This was the go-home show for SummerSlam.

Since June 24th, last week saw the highest key demo and overall viewership. The comparison of the show’s demos from the previous week is below:

Viewers 18-34 – 0.33 – a week ago: 0.39

Viewers 18-49 – 0.52 – a week ago: 0.62

Viewers 25-54 – 0.65 – a week ago: 0.76

Female viewers 18-49 – 5.0 – a week ago: 6.2

Male viewers 18-49 – 7.3 – a week ago: 8.6

Viewers 50+ – 3.4 – a week ago: 3.3

Here is a breakdown of SmackDown’s overall viewership and key demo rating throughout the past year:

1/1/21: 2,013,000 viewers – 0.53 key demo rating

1/8/21: 2,120,000 viewers – 0.56 key demo rating

1/15/21: 2,262,000 viewers – 0.67 key demo rating

1/22/21: 2,383,000 viewers – 0.63 key demo rating

1/29/21: 2,304,000 viewers – 0.62 key demo rating

2/5/21: 2,257,000 viewers – 0.65 key demo rating

2/12/21: 1,990,000 viewers – 0.57 key demo rating

2/19/21: 2,217,000 viewers – 0.59 key demo rating

2/26/21: 2,145,000 viewers – 0.54 key demo rating

3/5/21: 2,252,000 viewers – 0.60 key demo rating

3/12/21: 2,171,000 viewers – 0.61 key demo rating

3/19/21: 2,093,000 viewers – 0.57 key demo rating

3/26/21: 2,191,000 viewers – 0.57 key demo rating

4/2/21: 2,137,000 viewers – 0.57 key demo rating

4/9/21: 2,250,000 viewers – 0.61 key demo rating

4/16/21: 2,119,000 viewers – 0.56 key demo rating

4/23/21: 2,121,000 viewers – 0.54 key demo rating

4/30/21: 2,018,000 viewers – 0.49 key demo rating

5/7/21: 2,282,000 viewers – 0.65 key demo rating

5/14/21: 1,917,000 viewers – 0.44 key demo rating

5/21/21: 1,933,000 viewers – 0.50 key demo rating

5/28/21: 1,928,000 viewers – 0.50 key demo rating

6/4/21: 1,833,000 viewers – 0.51 key demo rating

6/11/21: 1,944,000 viewers – 0.48 key demo rating

6/18/21: 2,045,000 viewers – 0.50 key demo rating

6/25/21: 1,971,000 viewers – 0.50 key demo rating

7/2/21: 1,861,000 viewers – 0.51 key demo rating

7/9/21: 1,986,000 viewers – 0.48 key demo rating

7/16/21: 2,310,000 viewers – 0.66 key demo rating – first show back with fans and MITB go-home show

7/23/21: 2,137,000 viewers – 0.55 key demo rating – post-MITB show

7/30/21: 2,043,000 viewers – 0.57 key demo rating

8/6/21: 2,169,000 viewers – 0.61 key demo rating

8/13/21: 2,084,000 viewers – 0.58 key demo rating

8/20/21: 2,102,000 viewers – 0.57 key demo rating – go-home SummerSlam show

8/27/21: 2,250,000 viewers – 0.59 key demo rating- post-SummerSlam show

9/3/21: 2,220,000 viewers – 0.62 key demo rating – Universal Title Main Event