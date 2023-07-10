WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 7/7/2023

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw an increase in ratings.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.561 million viewers on FOX, an increase from 2.510 million viewers.

The show received a 0.76 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.69 rating a week ago. This is the highest key demo viewership since December 2020, when it was preceded by an NFL game on Christmas. With that exception, it was the highest since March 2020.

Among the matches on the show were United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Sheamus, AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, and Grayson Waller vs. Edge. It also featured Roman Reigns in the Trial of the Tribal Chief segment. This was the Money in the Bank PLE’s post-show.

Last year, the show drew 2.129 million viewers and a 0.47 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.