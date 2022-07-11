WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 7/8/22

Ratings dropped for the most recent episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.129 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.141 million a week earlier.

The episode received a 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic, down from a 0.49 rating a week earlier. The show received 1.986 million viewers and a 0.48 18-49 demo rating during the same week last year.

This episode of SmackDown was the fallout from Money in the Bank, and it opened with a Roman Reigns promo.

Here’s the breakdown of each demo for the show compared to last week:

Viewers 18-34 – 0.26 – a week ago: 0.32

Viewers 18-49 – 0.47 – a week ago: 0.49

Viewers 25-54 – 0.61 – a week ago: 0.68

Female viewers 18-49 – 4.0 – a week ago: 4.7

Male viewers 18-49 – 7.0 – a week ago: 7.8

Viewers 50+ – 3.3 – a week ago: 3.3