WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 8/18/2023

The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown have been released.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.094 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.097 million viewers last week.

The show received a 0.55 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, the same as a week ago.

The show featured Edge vs. Sheamus, The Grayson Waller Effect with guest United States Champion Rey Mysterio, and Bianca Belair & Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY & Bayley.

It should be noted that SmackDown faced NFL preseason competition. Last year, the show drew 2.084 million viewers and a 0.47 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.