WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 8/19/22

Ratings increased for the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.084 million viewers on FOX, up from 1.927 million a week earlier.

The show scored a 0.47 rating in the crucial 18-49 age demographic, up from a 0.44 rating a week earlier. The key demo and overall viewership dropped last week to their lowest levels since the June 10th episode. It should be noted that coverage of NFL preseason games caused the show to be pre-empted in some markets.

The comparison between last week’s show and the week before is shown below in each demo:

Viewers 18-34 – 0.25 – a week ago: 0.21

Viewers 18-49 – 0.47 – a week ago: 0.44

Viewers 25-54 – 0.67 – a week ago: 0.56

Female viewers 18-49 – 3.7 – a week ago: 3.7

Male viewers 18-49 – 7.1 – a week ago: 6.2

Viewers 50+ – 3.2 – a week ago: 2.9