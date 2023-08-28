WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 8/25/2023

The ratings for the latest episode of WWE SmackDown are in.

According to Sports TV Ratings, the show averaged 2.647 million viewers on FOX, up from 2.094 million viewers the previous week.

The show received a 0.78 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.55 rating a week ago. This was the highest-rated episode since Christmas Day 2020, which had a strong lead-in from the NFL.

Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller, Finn Balor vs. LA Knight, and others competed on the show, which was a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk.

Last year, the show drew 1.990 million viewers with an 18-49 demo rating of 0.48.