WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 8/26/22

The ratings for Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown were mixed. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 1.990 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.084 million a week ago.

The show received a 0.48 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.47 rating a week ago. It should be noted that the show was preempted in some markets due to NFL preseason game coverage.

Here’s the breakdown in each demo for the show compared to last week:

Viewers 18-34 – 0.29 – a week ago: 0.25

Viewers 18-49 – 0.48 – a week ago: 0.47

Viewers 25-54 – 0.64 – a week ago: 0.67

Female viewers 18-49 – 4.1 – a week ago: 3.7

Male viewers 18-49 – 6.9 – a week ago: 7.1

Viewers 50+ – 3.0 – a week ago: 3.2