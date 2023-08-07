WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 8/4/2023

The ratings for the most recent WWE SmackDown episode were mixed.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.248 million viewers on FOX, a decrease from 2.323 million viewers last week.

The show received a 0.62 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.61 rating a week ago.

The show featured Sheamus vs. LA Knight, Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa, IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega, and The OC (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland).

Last year, the show drew 2.093 million viewers and a 0.47 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.