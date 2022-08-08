WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 8/5/22

The ratings for this past Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown dropped. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the SmackDown fallout show for SummerSlam averaged 2.093 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.193 million a week earlier.

The episode received a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic, down from a 0.52 rating a week earlier.

2.169 million people tuned in during the same week last year, and the 18-49 demo rating was 0.61. The comparison of the show’s demos from last week is shown below:

Viewers 18-34 – 0.25 – a week ago: 0.33

Viewers 18-49 – 0.49 – a week ago: 0.52

Viewers 25-54 – 0.66 – a week ago: 0.65

Female viewers 18-49 – 4.2 – a week ago: 5.0

Male viewers 18-49 – 7.8 – a week ago: 7.3

Viewers 50+ – 3.2 – a week ago: 3.4