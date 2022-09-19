WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 9/16/22

The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.212 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.367 million a week ago.

The show received a 0.50 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.57 rating a week ago, which was the fallout edition of SmackDown for the Clash at the Castle event.

Friday’s total viewership was the highest since June 17th. The key demo rating was the highest since July 22. Here’s how the show fared in each demo compared to last week:

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.29 – a week ago: 0.35

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.50 – a week ago: 0.57

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.66 – a week ago: 0.75

* Female viewers 18-49 – 4.6 – a week ago: 4.5

* Male viewers 18-49 – 6.5 – a week ago: 7.4

* Viewers 50+ – 3.3 – a week ago: 3.4