WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 9/2/22

Ratings for the latest episode of WWE SmackDown increased. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.077 million viewers on FOX, up from 1.990 million a week earlier.

The program scored a 0.49 rating in the crucial 18-49 age group, up from 0.48 a week earlier. This was SmackDown’s go-home edition for Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event.

2.222 million people tuned in during the same week last year, and the 18-49 demo rating was 0.62. The comparison between this week’s show and last week’s is shown below in each demo:

Viewers 18-34 – 0.34 – a week ago: 0.29

Viewers 18-49 – 0.49 – a week ago: 0.48

Viewers 25-54 – 0.63 – a week ago: 0.64

Female viewers 18-49 – 4.4 – a week ago: 4.1

Male viewers 18-49 – 6.2 – a week ago: 6.9

Viewers 50+ – 3.3 – a week ago: 3.0