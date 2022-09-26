WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 9/23/22

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw an increase in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.535 million viewers on FOX, up from 2.212 million a week ago.

The show received a 0.63 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.50 rating a week ago. The key demo rating hasn’t been this high since the September 10, 2021 episode with a 0.65, while the previous highest total viewership was on March 20, 2020.

Here’s how the show compares to last week in each demo:

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.44 – a week ago: 0.29

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.63 – a week ago: 0.50

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.80 – a week ago: 0.66

* Female viewers 18-49 – 4.9 – a week ago: 4.6

* Male viewers 18-49 – 9.2 – a week ago: 6.5

* Viewers 50+ – 3.6 – a week ago: 3.3