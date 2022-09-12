WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 9/9/22

The most recent episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw an increase in viewership. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.367 million viewers on FOX, up from 2.077 million a week earlier.

The program received a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic, an increase from the 0.49 rating a week earlier. This was SmackDown’s fallout edition for Clash at the Castle event.

Since June 17th, this episode had the most overall viewers. It was the highest key demo rating since July 22.

The same week last year had 2.383 million viewers and a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The comparison between this week’s show and last week’s is shown below:

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.35 – a week ago: 0.34

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.57 – a week ago: 0.49

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.75 – a week ago: 0.63

* Female viewers 18-49 – 4.5 – a week ago: 4.4

* Male viewers 18-49 – 7.4 – a week ago: 62

* Viewers 50+ – 3.4 – a week ago: 3.3