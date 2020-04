WWE SmackDown Viewership Breaks Record Low Again, Kurt Angle Pitches Match

– This week’s WWE Smackdown drew 2.014 million viewers. The first hour drew 2.050 million viewers and the second hour drew 1.978 million viewers. Last week’s show drew 2.190 million viewers. This was the least-watched edition of WWE Smackdown on FOX to date after last week’s episode set the record low. The 10/25/19 episode drew 888,000 viewers but it aired on FS1 instead of FOX.

– During a Facebook Q&A, Kurt Angle pitched a match for Wrestlemania 37:

“Aleister Black vs Drew Mcintyre. Could be next year Wrestlemania main event. Both are exceptional talents.”