WWE Smackdown Viewership Down For Friday

Friday’s post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring a “Loser Eat Dog Food” match with Roman Reigns and The Usos defeating King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler as the main event plus fallout from the Rumble pay-per-view, drew an average of 2.422 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.424 million viewers. This number is also down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.448 million viewers for the Rumble go-home episode.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the seventh week in a row, but this week tied with Hawaii Five-O, and Magnum PI for that spot. SmackDown also came in at #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the seventh week in a row. SmackDown tied for #4 in the 25-54 demo, with 20/20.

SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, behind Hawaii Five-O, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, 20/20, American Housewife, Lincoln Rhyme, and Dateline. Hawaii Five-O topped the night with 7.558 million viewers.

The NBA game between Kobe Bryant’s Lakers and the Trail Blazers topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a strong 2.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and 4.406 million viewers. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.495 million viewers, ranking #8 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.34 rating in the key demo.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode