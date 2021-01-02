WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops

This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown drew 1.915 million million viewers with 1.996 million in the first hour and 1.834 million in the second hour.

Both hours drew a .50 18-49 demo. Smackdown saw a significant drop in viewership from last week’s show which had an NFL lead-in while this week’s show was up against an NCAA college football game.

This week’s Smackdown was the lowest-rated episode on FOX since the Thunderdome era started with the previous low being 1.954 million viewers on September 18th.