WWE SmackDown Viewership Falls, Kurt Angle Comments On Vince McMahon

– This week’s WWE Smackdown drew 1.954 million viewers which was down about 14% from last week’s 2.261 million viewers. This week’s Smackdown was the least-watched episode since the show started taking place at the Thunderdome.

– In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Kurt Angle commented on Vince McMahon:

“Vince McMahon believes he’s going to live to be 105. He’s told me so don’t expect this guy to drop dead anytime soon. He’s in the best shape of his life, but he’s 75.”

“We all know he’s getting older, but the guy’s healthy as a horse, and he has a ‘no die’ mentality man. He’s an animal. This guy’s the hardest-working guy I’ve ever seen in my life. I think that even Dwayne Johnson will tell you that he got a lot of his work ethic from watching Vince. The Rock is a very very hard worker. He pounds the pavement. He’s got his hands in everything, and he’s exactly like Vince. These two are just a different breed.”