WWE Smackdown Viewership For The Final Episode Before Super Showdown

Friday’s WWE SmackDown, featuring the final blue brand hype for WWE Super ShowDown plus a live appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, drew an average of 2.484 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.49 million viewers. This number is up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.464 million viewers for the Valentine’s Day episode.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the second week in a row. SmackDown came in at #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the second week in a row. SmackDown tied for #2 in the 25-54 demo, with Dateline, behind MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0, which tied with 1.0 ratings in the demo.

SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV behind Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, Fresh Off the Boat, 20/20, Lincoln Rhyme and Dateline. Hawaii Five-0 topped the night in viewership with 6.660 million viewers.

Gold Rush on Discovery topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with an 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and 2.485 million viewers. A Hannity special on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.475 million viewers, ranking #12 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the key demo.