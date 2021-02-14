WWE SmackDown Viewership Reaches New Low For Thunderdome Era

This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown drew 1.884 million viewers (0.5 18-49 demo) which was down from last week’s 2.126 million viewers and a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo. The first hour drew 1.905 million viewers and the second hour drew 1.862 million viewers.

The was the lowest viewership for Smackdown on FOX (FS1 episodes drew lower viewership) since the Thunderdome concept started. The last Smackdown on FOX to draw lower viewership was when the show did 1.873 million viewers on July 31st at the Performance Center.