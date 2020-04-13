WWE Smackdown Viewership Report For 4/10

Friday’s post-WrestleMania 36 edition of WWE SmackDown, the fifth blue brand show to air from the WWE Performance Center with no audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, drew an average of 2.317 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.304 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.398 million viewers for the WrestleMania 36 go-home show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied in ratings for #3 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, with 20/20. SmackDown tied for #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, with Shark Tank, MacGyver and Magnum PI. SmackDown tied at #6 in the 25-54 demo, with Dateline.

SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the fourth week in a row, behind Magnum PI, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, Shark Tank, Blacklist, 20/20, and Dateline. Magnum PI topped the night in viewership this week with 7.400 million viewers.

Live PD on A&E topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with an 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Daily Briefing with Dana Perino on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.883 million viewers.