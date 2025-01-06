WWE SmackDown Will Return To A Two-Hour Format

In December, WWE confirmed that Friday Night SmackDown would transition to a three-hour format on the USA Network, with the change debuting on the January 3 episode. This move follows Raw’s ongoing three-hour runtime, which continues as the show premieres on Netflix.

The USA Network had initially introduced the three-hour format for Raw years ago, and it appears they saw similar potential for SmackDown. However, the extended runtime for SmackDown is temporary.

During an appearance on The Mat Pat McAfee Show, Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed that SmackDown will revert to its original two-hour format later this year.

The temporary three-hour format allows WWE to feature more talent and storylines while the show adjusts to its new home. Fans can look forward to both expanded programming in the short term and a return to the streamlined format later in 2025.