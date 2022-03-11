WWE SmackDown Women’s Tag Team Match Changed

WWE has announced a change for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

WWE had previously announced Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega for tonight’s show, as a follow-up to Naomi’s win over Carmella on last week’s SmackDown.

In an update, WWE has changed the match to a tag team bout with Vega and Carmella facing Banks and Naomi. This will be a non-title match.

It looks like tonight’s SmackDown may be where the fourth team is added to the WrestleMania 38 match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

As we’ve noted, Banks and Naomi vs. Carmella and Vega was originally announced for WrestleMania 38, but this week’s RAW saw Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley win a non-title match over the champs to earn their spot at WrestleMania, making it a Triple Threat. It was then reported earlier today that plans call for Vega and Carmella to defend in a Fatal 4 Way during Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

Natalya is scheduled to be one of the members of the fourth tag team, but there’s no word on who her partner will be. Sonya Deville, Shotzi and Shayna Baszler are rumored.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 38 and tonight’s SmackDown. The only other match confirmed for tonight is Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Big E and Kofi Kingston.