WWE SNME Match, Segment Producers For 1/25 Show In San Antonio, TX.

Featured below is a list of producers that worked on matches and segments included on the January 25 WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio, TX.

* Petey Williams produced the Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax match for the WWE Women’s World title

* Joseph “Abyss” Parker produced the Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus match for the WWE Intercontinental title

* Bobby Roode and Shawn Daivari produced the Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match contract signing moderated by Shawn Michaels

* Jamie Noble and Bobby Roode produced the Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu match

* Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the Gunther (c) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso main event for the WWE World Heavyweight title



(H/T: Fightful Select)