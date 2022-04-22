WWE Social Media Team Wins Shorty Award, More Nominations For Upcoming Awards

WWE announced the following-

WWE social media wins a Shorty Audience Honor Award

Thanks to the passion and dedication of the WWE Universe, WWE is thrilled to announce it has won a Shorty Audience Honor for Social Media – Sports as voted on by a public vote.

Founded in 2008, the Shorty Awards is the first award show to honor the best creators on social media. The Shorty Awards have grown to honor the work of brands, agencies, influencers, creators, and other social media professionals across the social and digital platforms.

WWE has also been named a finalist in five categories for the 14th annual Shorty Awards for its overall presence across four platforms as well as an overall best in the sports industry, with the PR team also earning two finalist nominations. The full list of finalist nominations for WWE are as follows:

-Industry – Best in Sports: WWE Social Media

-Overall Presence – Facebook: WWE Facebook

-Overall Presence – Snapchat: WWE Snapchat

-Overall Presence – Twitter: WWE Twitter

-Overall Presence – YouTube: WWE YouTube

-Strategy & Engagement – Creative Use of Technology: WWE Thunderdome (PR)

-Virtual – Immersive: WWE Thunderdome (PR)

The 14th Annual Shorty Awards winners will be announced in May. Be sure to follow along on all of WWE’s industry leading social media channels for updates.