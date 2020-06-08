WWE Source Comments On Wrestlers Wanting Out Of Contracts and More

The @wrestlevotes Twitter account published the following notes today after asking a WWE source several random questions due to a slow period in the news.
The source reportedly named Chad Gable and Bianca Belair as the most underutilized talent in WWE these days, and estimated that 70% of the roster is using marijuana in some form, and estimated that 20% of the roster wants out of their contracts.
The full list is seen below:
Since news is kind of slow I asked a source backstage some random questions without trying to dig deep or get anyone heat. Below are the answers I got. If you guys like this and want other questions asked, reply with them. pic.twitter.com/YyNSqadOM4
