WWE Source Comments On Wrestlers Wanting Out Of Contracts and More

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The @wrestlevotes Twitter account published the following notes today after asking a WWE source several random questions due to a slow period in the news.

The source reportedly named Chad Gable and Bianca Belair as the most underutilized talent in WWE these days, and estimated that 70% of the roster is using marijuana in some form, and estimated that 20% of the roster wants out of their contracts.

The full list is seen below:

