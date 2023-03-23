WWE Sources React To YouTube Star Lele Pons’ $20 Million Claim

Lele Pons, a Venezuelan-American YouTuber, actress, and singer, appeared on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast this week and claimed that WWE offered her $20 million, which WWE sources deny.

Paul joked about Pons joining him in WWE during the interview, which you can watch below. She then mentioned that WWE had approached her about coming in. She mentioned that she might consider WWE if her career suffered in the future.

“They reached out to me. I’m not kidding, they reached out to Johnny and they were like, ‘she has to do it’. I was like, if anything happens in my career, I am going to go that route. I got this from you, I will follow in your footsteps,” Pons told Paul.

Pons’ husband claimed WWE was going to pay her $20 million, which caught her off guard, but she ran with it and mentioned how she had turned down the offer.

“You know, it takes a lot of energy, how do you deal with that? For me, they can offer me $20 million. It’s not about the money, I swear,” she said. “It really isn’t, we fight a lot about this. It’s because like mentally I wanna be really prepared because you have to be mentally prepared. You should not give a fuck about what people are saying because there’s a lot of confrontation. And I suck at confrontation. You tell me something and I am just like, ‘you’re right.’”

Pons’ claim did not sit well with the WWE Universe, prompting numerous memes and comments claiming that some of the company’s top Superstars aren’t even worth $20 million. Paul’s co-host joked that they were paying him $20,000 per episode.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE has denied Pons’ claim. “That’s generous of us,” said one WWE source.

The $20 million is far more than Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns have ever received, and it is also the amount that boxing star Floyd Mayweather claimed WWE paid him for his WrestleMania 24 victory over Big Show in 2008, though the actual figure was nowhere near that.

When asked if this could have meant $20,000,000 in Venezuelan currency, it was stated that this still comes out to $825,000, which is nowhere near what WWE would have offered if they were interested in Pons. WWE has neither confirmed nor denied any general interest in Pons. It should also be noted that, despite having dual citizenship, Pons has lived in the United States since the age of five.

The aforementioned clip is available below: