WWE Sources Reportedly Deny Samoa Joe Suspension

As noted last night after RAW, it was indicated by @Wrestlevotes that more WWE Wellness Policy suspensions could be coming soon. Their report did not name Samoa Joe as one of the suspensions to be announced, but it was strongly indicated.

In an update, PWInsider reports that WWE sources have “vociferously denied” that Joe is currently suspended. It was also noted that Joe was not at last night’s RAW from Salt Lake City because he was off this week as he’s not medically cleared to compete following what is believed to have been a concussion that he suffered.