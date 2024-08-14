WWE Speed On X Results – August 14, 2024

For the second time in the short-history of WWE Speed on X, a tournament match has gone to a time-limit draw.

On the Wednesday, August 14, 2024 episode of WWE Speed, Austin Theory of A-Town Down Under and Montez Ford of The Street Profits competed in a WWE Speed Championship Tournament match.

The Theory-Ford bout went the full distance, and ending in a time-limit draw.

As a result, Je’Von Evans receives an automatic pass to the next round of the tourney, where he faces off against the winner of Joaquin Wilde vs. Pete Dunne in the semifinals. The winner of that match will earn the next title shot against the current WWE Speed Champion Andrade.