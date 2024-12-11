WWE Speed On X Results – December 11, 2024

WWE Speed returned on X today.

The December 11 episode saw Michin beat Ivy Nile to move onto the quarterfinals of the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament.

Michin will face off against Katana Chance in the quarterfinals. The other quarterfinal match will see Zelina Vega vs. Natalya.

WWE Speed airs on X every Wednesday at 12/11c.