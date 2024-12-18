WWE Speed On X Results – December 18, 2024

The WWE Speed Women’s Tournament continued today.

During the December 18, 2024 episode of WWE Speed on X, Michin defeated Katana Chance to advance in the ongoing tournament designed to determine the next challenger for reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae.

Michin will square off against the winner of Natalya vs. Zelina Vega, which takes place on the next episode of WWE Speed on X, with the winner moving on to challenge LeRae for the title.

Watch the WWE Speed on X episode for 12/18 via the media player embedded below.