WWE Speed On X Results – December 4, 2024

Katana Chance is headed to the quarterfinals!
After a victory over Alba Fyre on the December 4 episode of WWE Speed on X, the former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion has stamped her spot in the quarterfinals of the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament.
Chance will meet the winner of next week’s episode on December 11, which features Ivy Nile vs. Michin in another first-round match.
Check out the complete 12/4 episode of WWE Speed on X below.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Who will advance in the #WWESpeed Women's No. 1 Contender's Tournament? Will it be @Katana_WWE or @wwe_alba in the Quarterfinals? 👀 pic.twitter.com/QhpMMqC5rh
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2024