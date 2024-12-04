WWE Speed On X Results – December 4, 2024

Katana Chance is headed to the quarterfinals!

After a victory over Alba Fyre on the December 4 episode of WWE Speed on X, the former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion has stamped her spot in the quarterfinals of the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament.

Chance will meet the winner of next week’s episode on December 11, which features Ivy Nile vs. Michin in another first-round match.

Check out the complete 12/4 episode of WWE Speed on X below.