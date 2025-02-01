WWE Speed On X Results – February 1, 2025

WWE Speed action continued on Saturday.

Dragon Lee defeated Chad Gable to successfully retain his WWE Speed Championship on the February 1 episode of the WWE on X series.

After the match, the brackets for the next WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament were revealed.

They are as follows:

* Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark

* Shotzi vs. Alba Fyre

The winners of these two bouts will meet each other to determine the next challenger for WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae.