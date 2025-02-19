WWE Speed On X Results – February 19, 2025

Zoey Stark has earned herself a shot at the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

Stark defeated Shotzi in the semifinals of the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament during the February 19, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X.

With the win, Stark moves on to the finals, where she faces reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae, with the title on-the-line, on the February 26 episode of WWE Speed on X.

Watch the 2/19 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.