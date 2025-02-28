WWE Speed On X Results – February 28, 2025

WWE Speed returned on X with a new episode.
The Friday, February 28, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X saw the start of the latest WWE Speed No. 1 Contender Tournament, with the winner earning a title shot at reigning WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee.
Dominik Mysterio picked up a first-round victory with a pin over Chris Sabin after a top-rope frog-splash. With the win, “Dirty” Dom advances to the next round, where he faces the winner of next Wednesday’s episode of WWE Speed on X tourney tilt opening round bout between Ivar of The War Raiders and WWE NXT’s Yoshiki Inamura.
Featured below is the complete February 28, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X.
