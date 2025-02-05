WWE Speed On X Results – February 5, 2025

WWE Speed returned at 12/11c on X today, Wednesday, February 5, 2025, with the latest episode of the weekly digital series.

Today’s show saw the start of the latest WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament, which saw Zoey Stark beat Kayden Carter to advance to the next round.

Next week on February 12 the show returns with the other first-round tourney tilt, with Shotzi vs. Alba Fyre taking place. The winner of that match faces Stark in the next round to determine who will challenge reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae.

Check out the complete 2/5 episode of WWE Speed below.