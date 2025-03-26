WWE Speed On X Results – March 26, 2025

WWE returned with a new episode of WWE Speed on March 26, 2025.

During this week’s show, Sol Ruca squared off with Katana Chance in first round tournament action. Rusa would go on to hit her finisher off the ropes for the win to advance.

Ruca will now move on to face the winner of next Wednesday’s episode of WWE Speed on X, which features Shayna Baszler vs. Michin in an opening round bout.

Watch the complete episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.