WWE Speed On X Results – March 5, 2025

Ivar moves on in the WWE Speed Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.

The War Raiders member defeated WWE NXT Superstar Yoshiki Inamura in first-round tournament action. Last week, Dominik Mysterio won an additional first-round tourney tilt.

Dom-Dom and Ivar will now square off on the March 12 episode of WWE Speed on X. Whoever emerges victorious in the 3/12 bout will earn the next shot at reigning WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee.

Check out the complete March 5 episode of WWE Speed on X below.