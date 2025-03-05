WWE Speed On X Results – March 5, 2025

Ivar moves on in the WWE Speed Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.
The War Raiders member defeated WWE NXT Superstar Yoshiki Inamura in first-round tournament action. Last week, Dominik Mysterio won an additional first-round tourney tilt.
Dom-Dom and Ivar will now square off on the March 12 episode of WWE Speed on X. Whoever emerges victorious in the 3/12 bout will earn the next shot at reigning WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee.
Check out the complete March 5 episode of WWE Speed on X below.
