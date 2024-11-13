WWE Speed On X Results – November 13, 2024

The next WWE Speed Championship clash has a date.

During the November 13 episode of WWE Speed on X, Dragon Lee squared off against Akira Tozawa in the WWE Speed No. 1 Contender Tournament finals.

LWO’s Dragon Lee would go on to pick up the victory, and with the win, has secured a WWE Speed Championship match against reigning title-holder Andrade on next week’s show.

WWE Speed airs on X every Wednesday at 12/11c.