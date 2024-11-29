WWE Speed On X Results – November 29, 2024

The first quarterfinal bout in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament is set.

On Friday, November 29, Natalya defeated B-Fab in opening round tourney action to advance to the quarterfinals, where she will square off against Zelina Vega.

Nattie picked up a win over B-Fab by way of submission via the Sharpshooter on the November 29 episode, which aired at Noon EST. on X.

