WWE Speed On X Results – October 2, 2024

IYO SKY defeated Naomi via moonsault for a pinfall victory in WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament action today.

The Damage CTRL member picked up the win on the October 2 episode of the weekly WWE on X series, and advances to the finals of the tourney.

WWE Speed on X returns with the other semifinal bout in the ongoing tourney with their next episode, which features Candice LeRae vs. Kairi Sane, with the winner facing IYO SKY to determine the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion.